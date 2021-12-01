N.Sembilan records 2.3% inflation rate as of September, says MB

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded a 2.3 per cent rise in inflation for the January-September 2021 period compared to negative 1.5 per cent in the previous year’s corresponding period.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said the jump was due to a double-digit growth of 11.8 per cent in the Transport group following the setting of RON95 petrol’s ceiling price at RM2.05 per litre earlier this year, which was still high compared to the average price of RM1.68 in September 2020.

“This (Transport group) was followed by the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels Index (up 1.8 per cent) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index (up 1.3 per cent).

“The increase in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index was driven by the rise in chicken prices in Negeri Sembilan last September, which recorded an average price of RM8.87 per kg versus RM7.90 per kg in August 2021,” he told the state legislative assembly here today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohd Redza (BN-Linggi) who wanted to know the 2020 and 2021 inflation rates for Negeri Sembilan.

On a separate matter, Aminuddin (PH-Sikamat) said based on records from the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) and the state’s Shariah Court, there were 1,064 divorce cases involving Muslim couples as of September this year compared to 2,563 in 2020 and 3,177 in 2019. — Bernama