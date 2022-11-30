N.Sembilan records 8,748 TNB meter tampering cases involving RM93m in losses

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan has recorded 8,748 cases of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) meter installation tampering involving losses of over RM93 million from 2018 to Oct 2022.

State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said of the total, Seremban recorded the highest number at 5,986 cases with losses estimated at RM71 million, followed by Port Dickson 1,342 cases (RM13.8 million), Jempol 536 cases (RM3 .4 million) and Tampin 412 cases (RM1.9 million).

“In addition, 277 cases were recorded in Kuala Pilah involving losses of RM1.5 million, Rembau 178 cases (RM847,464) while Jelebu had 17 cases (RM298,868). Of the number, 423 cases have been charged in court.

“As for water theft, 1,771 cases have been recorded involving losses of RM3 million for the same period,“ he said in response to a question from Chew Seh Yong (PH-Lobak) who wanted to know the number of water and electricity supply thefts since 2018 to date, during the state legislative assembly sitting today.

As such, he urged those who have information and aware of such thefts to report to the authorities so that the appropriate action can be taken to prevent further losses. - Bernama