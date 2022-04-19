N.Sembilan records RM9.3 mln in revenue from forest licensing

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government recorded RM9.3 million in revenue through 3,706 hectares of licenced permanent forest reserves from 2019 to 2021, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said of the total, RM4.2 million was recorded in 2019 with a total area of 1,384 hectares; RM2.8 million in 2020 (1,124 hectares) and RM2.3 million in 2021 (1,198 hectares).

“The licensing of forest reserves covers several locations including the Triang Forest Reserve, Kenaboi Forest Reserve, Lenggeng Forest Reserve and Pasoh Forest Reserve.

“The total area of permanent forest reserves in the state is 155,143 hectares, covering 23 per cent of the state’s land area, of which 94,973 hectares or (61 per cent) are classified as production forests while 60,169 hectares (38 per cent) are protected forest,” he said at the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th State Assembly here.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Serting) who wanted to know the total areas approved for logging activities in the state from 2019 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin, who is also Sikamat assemblyman, said the harvesting area in permanent forest reserves is controlled through the Annual Felling Ration (CTT) with the state CTT under the 12th Malaysia Plan being 2,000 hectares per year. - Bernama