N.Sembilan RTD issues 3,992 summonses in Special Commercial Vehicle Operation

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 3,992 summonses for various offences from the inspection of 30,467 vehicles in its Special Commercial Vehicle Operation held from Oct 1 to 31.

The state RTD in a statement today said of the total, 307 summonses were issued involving seven major offences, including cutting queues, overtaking on double lines and beating traffic lights.

“The highest number of offences recorded was for carrying dangerous goods which accounted for 138 offences while 47 vehicles were impounded,“ according to the statement today.

It said that out of the number of vehicles inspected, 2,192 faced various actions with 6,413 notices issued involving driving license, vehicle license as well as vehicle technical offences.

The state RTD said it has always taken traffic offences and violations of the law seriously which could cause inconvenience to other road users and will continue to carry out enforcement.-Bernama