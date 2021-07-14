N.Sembilan State Assembly sitting from Sept 3-8 — MB

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan State Assembly has been scheduled to sit from Sept 3 to 8, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said the matter had been consented to by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

“The inauguration will be done by Tuanku Muhriz on Friday (Sept 3), followed by several agendas, including debating the royal address and the Bills tabled during the sitting,“ he said during an online press conference after chairing the weekly state executive council meeting today.

The last time the state assembly convened was on Dec 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, he said the state Health Department would focus on controlling 13 cases of infections which were categorised as variants of concern, namely seven cases under the Beta variant and six cases under the Delta variant detected in Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Rembau.

“These cases are difficult to keep in check and we hope all forms of group activities are controlled to curb the spread of Covid-19. We must abide by this decision (of having control measures) and hope it can keep us safe. The number of cases yesterday was a warning to us, “he said.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 1,033 Covid-19 cases yesterday, while 1,537 cases were recorded today.

Meanwhile, he said 342,605 individuals in the state had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 142,138 had completed both doses as of yesterday. — Bernama