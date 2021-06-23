N.Sembilan State Assembly to convene in first week of August — MB

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly will convene in the first week of August, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Yesterday, the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, has given consent for the state legislative assembly to convene, he said.

“We have asked the assembly unit to send notices and gazette to ensure that we can carry out the state assembly sitting,“ he told reporters here today.

The last time the state assembly was convened was on Dec 3, 2020. — Bernama