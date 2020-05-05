N. Sembilan syariah courts resume operations today

SEREMBAN: Syariah courts throughout Negri Sembilan resumed operations in stages from today until May 12, in line with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Chief Syariah Judge of Negri Sembilan Datuk Abas Nordin said the internal operations involve staff of the Negri Sembilan Syariah Justice Chief Department (JKSNS) who are rostered to work in the office for walk-in clients.

He said every client who intends to file or apply for immediate or urgent case management in line with the National Security Council (MKN) must provide a Certificate of Urgency to the court while they can also get telephone counselling services.

“All syariah court counters, at JKSNS and syariah courts in every district, have opened beginning today for a limited time from 9am until 12pm. This means that clients can still come but not all, as it is limited only to urgent cases.

“We have taken into account the guidelines issued by the MKN which allows only urgent cases for the Movement Control Order period, such as divorce cases,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Abbas said case hearings will begin on May 11, limited to only five cases a day for each court.

“Other management decisions and case hearings after May 12 will be conducted in line with the ongoing instruction from the government,” he said.

He added that management of new criminal cases which only involve bail applications can be made by first contacting the Syariah Court Registrar.

He said clients who are present at the court will be required to wear masks, undergo health screenings with a body temperature scanner and practise social distancing. - Bernama