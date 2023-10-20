N. Sembilan targets RM1 mln collection to support Palestinian cause

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan is aiming to collect RM1 million to be donated to Muslims in Palestine through a collaboration with Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said.

He said so far some RM800,000 in contributions have been collected from from various agencies and private companies. This is in addition to the RM25,833.20 through mosques’ Friday collections since Oct 13.

“We expect more coming in from the community. My thanks and gratitude to everyone in the state,” he said at the launch of the state-level Peduli Palestine Fund at the State Mosque here today, which was also attended by GPM chief executive officer Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin.

Aminuddin said the state government and GPM had launched a similar fund in 2021 which successfully collected over RM300,000 that was used to provide food aid, medical assistance and chicken farming projects in Gaza.

“What is happening in Palestine is a test from Allah to us all and at the same time, we should appreciate the peace and prosperity granted by Allah to all of us here.

He also called on Malaysians to make stronger efforts to preserve the good relations shared among the communities.-Bernama