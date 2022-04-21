N.Sembilan to focus on five-year development plan

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has planned several developments in the state holistically for five years until 2026, including the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV) 2.0 and Negeri Sembilan Development Plan (2021-2025).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the MVV 2.0 comprehensive development focus on areas classified as Parcel A in Nilai which is a stretch of the Klang Valley and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, connected via the North-South Expressway.

“The development of the new industrial park in Hamilton, Parcel A, MVV 2.0, launched on Oct 26 last year, is expected to be completed by November 2023, while the New Labu’s layout plan is now in preparation with the launch date set for 2024.

This development can assist to increase the economic growth rate and create job opportunities in the state. Besides that, discussions for the development of Parcels B and C and MVV 2.0 are ongoing between state government investment-related agencies with stakeholders,” he said.

He was responding to questions by Mary Josephine Prittam Singh (PH-Rahang) on the Negeri Sembilan development plan for the coming five years during the state legislative assembly today.

Aminuddin also emphasised that through the Negeri Sembilan Development Plan (2021-2025), several focus areas have been identified as the new game-changers for economic development, including high-value and strategic sectors besides increasing the competitiveness of the micro, small and medium enterprises.

The gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow between 4.6 and 5.5 per cent for 2021 to 2025, a better growth compared to 2.1 per cent from 2016 to 2020, he said, while per capita income is projected to grow by 3.36 per cent a year compared to only 1.23 per cent annually previously.

“In line with the GDP growth and per capita income, the state’s revenue collection is expected to expand by 3.4 per cent a year,” he said.

In the meantime, he said, the state government would also focus on providing holistic basic infrastructure in rural areas through the Rural Development Plan 2019-2040, inadvertently, becoming a catalyst to economic growth as well as enhancing the quality of rural life.

In this respect, he said, the focus is also on infrastructure and telecommunication coverage to ensure that the rural population has quality access to digital connectivity as well as improving the connection of telecommunication coverage.

“By 2025, it is projected that 100 per cent of the populated areas, whether in urban or rural areas in Negeri Sembilan, will have at least have 4G broadband coverage,” he said. — Bernama