N.Sembilan to seek King’s consent to convene State Assembly

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government will seek the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah through the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir to convene the State Legislative Assembly.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said a discussion was held yesterday with State Assembly Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar to plan the state assembly sitting.

“I will present the resolutions of the discussion to Tuanku Muhriz to get his consent.

“The state assembly shall be summoned, prorogued and dissolved on a date deemed appropriate by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan,” he said in a statement today.

The last time the state assembly was convened was on Dec 3, 2020, for five days.

Aminuddin said any date to be raised for Tuanku Muhriz’s consent would also take into account the notice period of at least 28 days to state assembly members in accordance with Rule IV, Order 5, Rules and Standing Orders of the State Legislative Assembly 1960.

He explained that if it is important and necessary, the notice can be issued as soon as possible subject to the consent of Tuanku Muhriz.

Aminuddin also expressed his gratitude for Al-Sultan Abdullah’s view that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to enable the Emergency Ordinances and the National Recovery Plan to be debated by members of the Dewan Rakyat.

The King expressed his views after chairing the Special Meeting of Malay Rulers at Istana Negara last Wednesday. — Bernama