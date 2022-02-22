N.Sembilan will only impose targeted EMCO if necessary - MB

SEREMBAN: Movement restrictions including the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), if implemented, will only be enforced on a targeted basis in any locality or area identified as a mitigation measure, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

This is based on the federal government’s stand that it will not impose any movement control order (MCO) or restrictions in the economic and social sectors despite the increase in daily COVID-19 cases in the country.

Aminuddin said, therefore, yesterday’s local news report entitled ‘Negeri Sembilan Bakal PKPD Semula?’ (EMCO in Negeri Sembilan Again?) was inaccurate and misleading.

“The news should be viewed in a more comprehensive context by taking into account the current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

“Also, the sensitivity and concern of the community as well as the challenge to strike a balance between people’s safety, the economic and social viability of the state,” he said in a statement via his official Facebook today.

Aminuddin said although all districts in the state are in the red zone, a majority of the COVID-19 positive cases are in categories one and two (no symptoms or mild symptoms) while the number of hospital admissions for categories three, four and five are under control.

Apart from this, the capacity of the COVID-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and quarantine stations in the state are still able to accommodate the number of patients for treatment or quarantine.

“What is important is the awareness of the people in Negeri Sembilan to be vigilant and concerned about the aspects of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), proper health protocols and self-discipline aspects,” he said.

He added that 67.6 per cent of the people in the state had received their booster doses, and hoped that more people would get their booster doses to control and prevent as well as reduce the risk of the COVID-19 infection. - Bernama