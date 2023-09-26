Na’im: Jawi investigates reports on qazaf offence

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) is investigating four reports on qazaf offence which it has received so far, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) said.

“When reports were made, investigations will be carried out, during which the relevant parties will be called and a report will be prepared,” he told a press conference after meeting with news recipients of the Hafiz Scholarship Scheme here today.

According to the Syariah law, qazaf offence is accusing someone of adultery, sodomy, or denying of lineage, without producing four witnesses.

When asked whether anyone would be taken to court for prosecution, Mohd Na’im said it would be decided later. -Bernama