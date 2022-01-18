Nab, punish those involve with fake Covid vaccination certs - MMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) wants the authorities to go all out in their investigation into the issuing of fake COVID-19 vaccination certifications and bring those involved to face the full force of the law.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the heaviest punishment should be meted out as it “is a serious offence which could put countless lives in danger”.

“It is shocking that more than 5,000 vaccination certificates were issued by the clinic located in Gombak to individuals without giving vaccination.

“We will not allow a few black sheep to tarnish the good name and reputation of the profession,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the MMA would support the sternest action taken against any medical practitioners found to be involved in such “irresponsible and criminal acts”.

“For registered practitioners, their licence to practice can be revoked by the Malaysian Medical Council. The Private Facility Enforcement Unit at the Ministry of Health should also take other stern measures, such as immediate closure of their premises and charge those found to be involved in court,“ he said.

He added that the MMA received a complaint yesterday from an individual on fake vaccination certificates and that it would lodge a police report, adding that the public could email complaints to secretary@mma.org.my. - Bernama