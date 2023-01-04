Nabawan fully recovers from floods

KOTA KINABALU: All 187 evacuees from 51 families in Nabawan have been allowed to return home as the district has fully recovered from floods.

Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the temporary relief centre at the Salarom Baru SIB Church, which was opened at 12.30 am today, was closed at 11 am.

“Nabawan District Disaster Management Committee chairman Peter Jiton declared the centre closed. According to him, a survey by the authorities found that floodwaters, especially around Kampung Salarom Baru, Mukim Pementerian had fully receded.

“The weather is also good and bright this evening in Nabawan,” it said in a statement today.

Nabawan is a district in the interior of Sabah located about 195 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu, which takes four to five hours to travel across the Crocker Range. - Bernama