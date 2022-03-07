Nabbed: 2 local men with drugs worth over RM370,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained two local men, aged 30 and 38, and seized Ketamin and Ecstasy pills worth RM379,600 from them in an operation at the car park of a hypermarket in Cheras, here, last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police Narcotics Crime Investigation Department deputy chief, Supt Mohd Shokri Abdullah said that in the 6.50 pm raid, both men were arrested while they were in separate cars.

“Seized from them were ketamine weighing 6.1 kilogrammes and 915 grammes of Ecstasy pills, believed to be for the Klang Valley market.

“Also seized were a gold bangle and chain estimated to be worth RM5,000 and two cars,” he added.

Mohd Shokri said the investigation found that both suspects had no permanent jobs but earned income from trafficking in drugs.

“The 30-year-old suspect already has two criminal records and the urine tests conducted found both men to be negative for drugs.

“The two suspects are being remanded for seven days to facilitate the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction,” he said. — Bernama