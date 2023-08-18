Nabbed suspect leads to police solving 20 petrol station break-ins

MALACCA: The police nabbed a man believed to be responsible for a string of petrol station break-ins in Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Johor resulting in estimated losses of RM50,000.

Malacca Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the arrest of the 32-year-old man has led to the solving of 20 such cases in the three states.

“The suspect, who is a delivery man, was detained on Aug 15 in Kuala Lumpur following intelligence from the Malacca Tengah district police headquarters and we also seized the car and clothes used during the robberies.

“The arrest is also a follow up of three police reports lodged by petrol station owners since May, who lost cash and had their glass doors damaged,” he said in a statement, here today.

Christopher said the suspect’s modus operandi was to use a hammer to shatter the station’s glass door to enter the premises.

He said the man tested positive for syabu and has prior criminal records for robbery and drug-related offences.

“The suspect is in remand from Aug 16 to 22 and the case has been classified under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to 14 years imprisonment and fine or whipping, upon conviction,” he said. -Bernama