KUALA LUMPUR: The launch of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today is proof of the government’s commitment towards overcoming financial leakages.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said the Pakatan Harapan government would ensure financial savings to be used for the development of the country.

“The NACP is seen as the government’s eagerness to create an eco-system that will overcome all forms of corruption and abuse of power for the future generation,” he said in a statement today.

Based on the Global Financial Integrity 2005-2014 Report, Malaysia recorded an illegal outflow of about RM1.8 trillion in funds left by the former government administration.

The NACP has outlined six strategies and 115 initiatives that encompass good governance, integrity and anti-corruption.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will act as the agency to spearhead implementation of the NACP, while the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre will monitor and evaluate its outcome and achievements.

Mohamad Azmin said his ministry was ready to lend its commitment towards implementing strategies and initiatives outlined in the NACP. — Bernama