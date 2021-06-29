Nacsa, BSI sign MoU on standards adoption, certification for information resilience

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and British Standards Institution (BSI) today signed a memorandum of understanding on standards adoption and certification for information resilience based on ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 for information security management and business continuity readiness.

The signing of the MoU was held virtually in conjunction with the Cyber Defence and Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES 2021) organised by the National Security Council (MKN).

Nacsa was represented by its chief executive Md Shah Nuri Md Zain while BSI by its Asean managing director Emmanuel Herve.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, National Security deputy director-general (Security Management) Datuk Rodzi Md Saad and British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay.

In a statement, Md Shah Nuri said the partnership can become a cornerstone to strengthen public security and safety by minimising the impact on Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) agency’s information and information infrastructure affected by cyber threats or catastrophic disruptions.

The standards adoption will help CNIIs to become more resilient by using a risk-based approach to address information security threats, ensuring incident management readiness especially those related to cyber threats, and tightening the organisations’ governance process.

“This in turn will also help CNIIs to align with the pillars in the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy (MCSS),” according to the statement. — Bernama