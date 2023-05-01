Nada targets higher success rate for drug rehabilitation programme: Saifuddin

KAJANG: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has set a success rate target of 75 per cent for the National Anti-Drug Agency’s (NADA) drug rehabilitation programme this year.

He said the new target follows the agency achieving a 70-per cent success rate last year.

“The NADA drug rehabilitation programme has been a success based on the percentage of drug addicts who are successfully rehabilitated compared to the international standard of 35 to 50 per cent,“ he said in a press conference after an official visit to the NADA headquarters here today.

He said NADA should conduct an analysis of the data from the programme so far to create a predictive model to increase the success rate.

Meanwhile, commenting on the 500 members from the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) who were assigned to assist the General Operations Force (GOF) at five of the country’s borders starting this year, Saifuddin said the placements would be done in stages.

He added that RELA members stationed at the country’s borders would be equipped with firearms if needed, and they would need to return them to the store after their duties ended.

On Dec 15, Saifuddin was reported to have said that 500 RELA members would be stationed at five of the country’s borders, namely in Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kelantan and Perlis. - Bernama