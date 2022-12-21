Nadma: All victims treated at hospitals allowed to return home

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight victims of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite landslide in Gotong Jaya, Batang Kali who were treated at hospitals have been allowed to return to home.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said in a statement today that the victims, aged 13 to 44, who were being threated at Selayang Hospital, Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital, and Kuala Lumpur Hospital were allowed home from Friday till yesterday.

“Any updated information on the victims of this disaster will be announced periodically after getting official confirmation from responsible agencies,” the statement read. - Bernama