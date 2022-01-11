NADMA channels RM106 mln in BWI to flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has to date channelled an allocation of RM106 million to the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) and five state governments for the distribution of compassionate aid (BWI) to flood victims.

NADMA in a statement yesterday said five states, namely Melaka, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu and Perak, have completed 100 per cent distribution of BWI to heads of households affected by the floods.

“As of 10 pm yesterday, a total of 50,939 household heads have received cash assistance from the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) while 2,558 household heads have received cash handouts at home and another 329 through Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) transactions.

“For the distribution status of household heads affected by the second wave of floods, 921 out of 9,887 registered household heads (KIR), have received BWIs,“ according to the statement.

As for the distribution of BWIs involving deaths, NADMA said out of 57 cases reported, 40 beneficiaries had received RM10,000 assistance each with 18 of the total receiving cash at PKOB while another 22 beneficiaries had been handed the cash aid at home.

In addition, according to a report by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA), a total of 319 household heads have applied for electrical goods discount vouchers.

“According to preliminary estimates from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), almost 80,000 households have been affected by this flood disaster.

“This (rebate) assistance is for distribution to consumer homes or registered (domestic) electricity account holders who are affected by the floods and listed as disaster victims by PKOB,“ according to the statement.

In the meantime, the Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia (JMG) said that there was an additional landslide incident in Terengganu, putting the total number of landslides during the Northeast Monsoon 2021/2022 period nationwide at 269.

The Public Works Department (JKR) also reported that to date, there were a total of 58 slope failures and landslide incidents throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Nadma stated that as of 2 pm today, three states were reported to be still affected by the flood disaster involving seven districts in Pahang, Johor and Melaka.

“According to the Met Malaysia report, as of 3 pm on Jan 10, 2022, there is no continuous rain warning in effect. The current weather in Peninsular Malaysia is reported to be good while continuous rain is expected in western Sarawak on Jan 11 to 13,” it said. - Bernama