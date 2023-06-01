Nadma denies distributing flood aid forms

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has never distributed registration forms for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) flood aid.

In a statement today, Nadma said that the agency is not involved in any process for the registration, approval and distribution of aid.

Instead, all matters related to flood aid are handled by the district offices, it said,

According to Nadma, the registration of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) for the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) is based on the list of household heads (KIR) that are registered by the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“For victims who do not evacuate to PPS, the KIR can register their names with the community leaders or the district office in their respective locality,“ it said.

Prior to this, it was reported that there was a form for flood aid, with Nadma’s name on it. The form contains a section requiring applicants to fill in their personal details. - Bernama