KOTA BHARU: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is studying calls for civil servants working from home to help out at Covid-19 Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centres (PKRCs) throughout the country.

Nadma director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim (pix) said he would discuss the matter with the Public Service Department (JPA) and state governments.

He said many PKRCs were now facing staff shortage because of an increasing workload and the fact that some workers had to be quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

“So one of the proposals is to discuss with JPA and state governments the possibility of deploying civil servants who are working from home to places which need help.

“At least, this will allow medical personnel to concentrate on medical work and leave the clerical duties to their friends from other services,” he told reporters after visiting the PKRC at Dewan Jubli Perak here, today.

Aminuddin said that during the visit, he was told that the 13 PKRCs throughout Kelantan needed to boost their staff strength between 30 and 50 per cent.

-Bernama