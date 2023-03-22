Nadma, MOE identifying suitable sites to build permanent flood relief centres

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), together with the Malaysian Ministry of Education (MOE), is identifying several locations for the construction of permanent relief centres in suitable school areas, the Johor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norlizah Noh said that among the criteria were strategic areas where schools are often used as relief centres.

“In addition, the locations for the permanent centres must have a suitable area or lot size.

“The proposed schools should also have been registered as relief centres, in addition to having complete infrastructures such as sufficient electricity and water supply,” she said during the winding up session at the 15th Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar, here, today.

Last December, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government planned to build permanent relief centres in schools that are often used for such purposes.

Commenting on the recent floods, Norlizah (BN-Johor Lama) said a total of 52 schools in Johor were flooded and 187 schools had been used as relief centres as of yesterday.

“Until now, 19 schools in the Batu Pahat district are still operating as relief centres,” she said. - Bernama