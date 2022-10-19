Nadma organises workshop to ensure agencies’ readiness in disaster management

KUALA LUMPUR: As part of efforts to ensure relevant agencies’ understanding of their respective functions and roles in the management of disaster operations, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has organised a workshop on the management of disaster operations control centres (PKOB) and on-scene command posts (PKTK) for the Central Zone in Ipoh, Perak.

The two-day workshop that commenced yesterday was attended by 117 participants consisting of representatives of state government secretaries, district offices, the Royal Malaysia Police, and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) from Perak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Nadma said that the workshop would help the agency make evaluations and improvements to existing guidelines and contingency plans to ensure the continuity of effective disaster management.

In addition, Nadma can also evaluate and improve the effectiveness of communication at various levels including operations on the ground, tactics at the state level, and strategies at the central disaster management level.

“This platform will also be able to help relevant agencies improve disaster management strategies at PKOB and PKTK levels because the key to the success of a disaster operation depends on efficient, comprehensive, and fast coordination,” it said in a statement today.

“Disaster preparedness needs to involve integrated cooperation between government agencies, starting from the central, state, and district levels as well as the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including individuals,” it added.

In the workshop, participants also took part in the tabletop exercise (TTX) which is a simulation to plan and make strategic actions when dealing with critical situations or disasters.

The periodic simulation exercise that is held by Nadma every year is a proactive step in providing continuous exposure to the disaster management group.

“As a disaster preparation, participants were given exposure to field issues through different disaster scenarios to those responsible for making decisions at the state’s PKTK and PKOB,” it said. - Bernama