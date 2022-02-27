Nadma, rescue agencies deployed to evacuate flood victims - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and rescue agencies have been deployed to evacuate flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan since yesterday, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister said the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) also has teams in the affected areas to ensure the evacuation process runs smoothly.

“The Armed Forces, through the Eighth Infantry Brigade have also been mobilised to assist victims in both states. Many of those affected have been rescued and transported to safer areas,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

At the same time, Ismail Sabri said NADMA has been instructed to ensure food kits are sufficient at temporary relief centres (PPS), adding that the Health Ministry is also involved in ensuring there is no spread of Covid-19 in relief centres.

The prime minister also advised flood victims to follow all safety measures and evacuate to relief centres or safer locations.

“Let us pray the flood situation recovers soon and victims can return home,” he added.

As of this morning, the number of flood victims in both states has recorded an increase, with a total of 4,335 people from 1,287 families in Terengganu and 3,222 individuals from 1,034 families in Kelantan seeking shelter in relief centres. — Bernama