Nadma: Rivers at danger level in several states including S’gor

PETALING JAYA: Rivers Pahang, Perlis, Sarawak and Selangor are on the verge of bursting their banks, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

It said the rivers reached danger level at 8am today.

In a statement, Nadma said the rivers are Sungai Rompin (Pahang), Sungai Perlis (Kangar, Perlis), Longjegan Baram (Miri, Sarawak), and Sungai Langat and Pekan Meru Sungai Klang (Selangor).

It said Sungai Muar Tangkak and Sungai Batu Pahat in Johor, as well as Batang Rajang Mukah, Batang Krian Betong, and Batang Suai Miri in Sarawak, had reached alert level.

It said Sungai Kapar Besar Petaling and Sungai Selangor in Kuala Selangor are also at alert level.

Nadma said seven temporary evacuation centres are currently open across the country, with three each in Selangor and Johor and one in Kelantan.