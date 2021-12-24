Nadma vehemently denies Hannah Yeoh’s allegations regarding BWI

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has vehemently denied allegations made by Segambut Member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh regarding the closing date for compassionate aid (BWI) to heads of households affected by the floods.

NADMA in a statement tonight said the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) referred to by Hannah were old guidelines, adding that it was no longer applicable following the Prime Minister’s announcement about the aid.

“This directive is also extended to all state governments. Hanna Yeoh’s claim that there is a closing date for BWI applications is untrue as disasters are unpredictable events,” read the statement.

On Dec 21, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had decided that heads of households affected by the floods should receive BWI each time they are struck by disaster.

Previously BWI was granted only once during the declared disaster season, however, now the government will grant it to the people every time a disaster strikes subject to the confirmation of district Disaster Management Committee and approval by state Disaster Management Committee.

Meanwhile, according to NADMA as of today, a total of RM26.9 million has been channelled to 11 states for BWI payment under the first phase. — Bernama