TUMPAT: The National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) has allocated a total of RM580,000 for its Back To School programme this year.

Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said through the corporate social responsibility programme, vouchers worth RM100, would be distributed to more than 3,000 recipients comprising farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen nationwide.

“NAFAS will distribute the vouchers to eligible recipients in stages and it is expected to be completed before the start of the school session on Jan 20,” he told reporters after officiating the Tumpat parliamentary constituency-level Back To School contribution presentation ceremony organised by NAFAS at the Mara Junior Science College here today.

Present were State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat and NAFAS board of directors member Datuk Nazilah Abd Latif.

Che Abdullah said under the programme, NAFAS had allocated RM45,000 which would be distributed to 450 recipients in the Tumpat parliamentary constituency.

“I hope that this contribution will help ease the burden of the less fortunate in making preparations for their children to return to school,” said the Tumpat member of Parliament. — Bernama