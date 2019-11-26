Nafas booked hotel rooms for roadshow in Tanjung Piai: Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub today denied that the National Farmers’ Association (Nafas) had used funds to book hotel rooms during the recent Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat by-election.

He explained that based on the record, Nafas booked 38 rooms for a roadshow in conjunction with the 2019 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) event, with Johor as the host.

“The rooms were booked until Oct 30 or 31. After that was the election campaign, which Nafas was not involved in. The roadshow was held in Simpang Renggam, Pontian and Benut, among are locations,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Salahuddin was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PAS-Rantau Panjang) on the hotel booking claim under Nafas during the Tanjung Piai by-election.

He said the relevant parties could lodge reports with the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if the allegation were found to be true.

To another question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) on the allegation by MCA president, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong on the Nafas open tender, Salahuddin said the contract application process had not been finalised.

He said at present, no company could show evidence of receiving the tender as previously claimed.

“It is my responsibility to seek funding for Nafas and what I have done is in accordance with the procedures and regulations for the struggle of over 920,000 farmers nationwide,” he added.

Wee had alleged that three contracts worth more than RM1 billion were cancelled after the ministry was said to want to award the project to Nafas through direct negotiation. - Bernama