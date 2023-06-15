NAFAS gazetted as public body under MACC Act

KUALA LUMPUR: The advocacy programme for the designation of public bodies involving the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) to prevent fund leakages in 2023 was organised jointly with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the NAFAS headquarters yesterday.

The programme was in line with the gazetting of NAFAS as a public body under the Section 71 (1) of the MACC Act 2009, which came into effect on May 22 this year.

NAFAS Board of Directors chairman Datuk Zamri Yaakob (pix) said the gazette proved how important the farmers’ organisation was to the country.

“This is like a recognition that we need to shoulder more responsibility in implementing the trust and leadership of the Farmers’ Organisation.

“With that move, there will be a clear and concise definition for law enforcement to ensure that farmers stay away from corrupt practices in their daily business activities,“ he said in a statement.

MACC Socio-Cultural and Policy Department (Community Education) Division head Ramli Hassan gave a briefing on the programme.

Zamri said the programme demonstrates the commitment to strengthening integrity, high and superior human values to make NAFAS a transparent and outstanding farmers’ organisation.

“As an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, NAFAS takes responsibility for improving the socio-economic conditions of farmers with a focus on increasing income and promoting agribusiness in the country,“ he said. -Bernama