NAFAS introduces ‘Skim Baja Perintis’ to increase rice production

SEREMBAN: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, through the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS), has launched a programme called ‘Skim Baja Perintis’ to boost the country’s rice production capacity.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix), said the initiative would enable farmers to benefit from the existing fertiliser scheme and receive additional fertiliser under the new scheme, thus enabling them to increase their yields.

“Rice shortage will become a serious issue in the future when countries like India or Vietnam limit their rice exports. We must make intensive preparations for such situations now.

“NAFAS and the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) have a vital role in providing quality seeds and fertilisers (to help sustain our rice production),” he told reporters after attending the Santai Peladang Programme (Central Zone) here today.

Also present were NAFAS board of directors chairman Datuk Zamri Yaakob, NAFAS general manager Muhammad Faris Arriffin and Farmers Organisation Authority (LPP) deputy director-general (operations) Nik Mohd Shaharil Nik Md Hashim.

Mohamad said the government would also improve the irrigation infrastructure and continue providing agricultural input assistance to rice farmers through NAFAS.

“I’m confident that all the efforts we are making now will begin to show results in this administration’s term. That is why the stability of the government is important to ensure the smooth execution of these efforts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said all farmers would prioritise efforts to modernise agriculture through innovation and the latest technology.

He said farmers and NAFAS could share their views and skills to find the best mechanism in realising the direction of the country’s rice industry while also increasing their income.

“After seeing the capabilities of NAFAS in fertiliser manufacturing technology, I am confident that it will continue to effectively supply high-quality fertilisers and provide dividends to its shareholders, who are mostly farmers,” he said. -Bernama