NAFAS-Petronas PTPB programme increases paddy yields

PENDANG: The National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS)-Petronas Integrated Paddy Growing Management (PTPB) Programme’s pioneer project in Kampung Nam Dam, here, has recorded very encouraging yields.

Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister II, Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the average paddy production per season rose to seven tonnes per hectare through the PTPB planting method and standard operating procedure (SOP) compared to 2.95 tonnes previously.

“We hope that such a progamme could serve as a model for all farmers, especially the younger generation who could apply this agriculture technology to undertake large-scale paddy growing projects in this country.”

He said this at a news conference after officiating at the paddy-harvesting programme at the village with the ministry’s Deputy Secretary-General (Policy) Azah Hanim Ahmad, NAFAS board of directors chairman Datuk Zamri Yaakob and Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad chief manufacturing officer Mohd Kabir Noordin also present.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi said the programme involved 68 farmers who are members of the Kubur Panjang Area Farmers Organisation, working on 70 hectares of paddy land with the first season starting last April

“This programme is in line with the government’s objective of increasing paddy production per hectare and the farmers income and hence, the country’s rice self-sufficiency level from 70 percent to 75 percent.

“This project will be extended to other states with the potential for it such as Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis and Penang with the targeted total area of 5,000 hectares.

Meanwhile, Zamri described the programme as a major success and could attract the youths to venture into agriculture when it could produce high yields if carried out earnestly with technological assistance and modern and latest mechanisation.

“If there is income increase in agriculture, then only the youths will be interested in the field. NAFAS wishes to attract them to become exemplary young farmers.

“The NAFAS-Petronas programme also exposes them to the use of the latest technology to ease paddy growing, thus creating a better planned agriculture system and producing higher yields,” he added,

Mohd Kabir, meanwhile, said Petronas Chemicals Group collaborated with NAFAS in the programme by providing a very effective fertiliser known as the blue fertiliser to help farmers increase their paddy yields.

“This is now proven and we also use drones and expert paddy advisors (in this programme),“ he said, adding that the company planned to extend this paddy-growing approach to the rest of the country and abroad.

This programme also involves the cooperation of strategic partners, namely, NAFAS subsidiary, Malaysian NPK Fertilizer Sdn Bhd (MNFSB); Thirty Three Management Sdn Bhd; Antah Bumimedic Sdn Bhd; Braintree Sdn Bhd and Advansia Sdn Bhd. — Bernama