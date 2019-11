JELI: The National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) will carry out a number of new projects next year which will provide benefit to Area Farmers Association (PPK) members nationwide.

Its Board of Directors member Datuk Abdul Aziz Derashid said, Nafas would focus on large scale projects compared to conservative agriculture-based programmes conducted previously.

“Among the potential projects are to venture into swiftlet’s nests business and commercialise PPK members products.

“...PPK members can also venture into short-term agriculture (or plant short-term crops) such as chillies, watermelons and sweet corn,“ he told a press conference after the Kasih Peladang Programme at Lembah Pergau PPK here yesterday.

At the event, some 250 farmers under PPK in Lembah Pergau, Stong and Jeli received RM200 each.

Abdul Aziz said in Kelantan itself there was still a lot of idle lands which could be transformed into cultivation areas for short-term crops.

“We hope that the state and federal governments will continue to help all 900,000 PPK members nationwide to diversify their sources of income,“ he said.

Besides that, Abdul Aziz said Nafas would also put in more effort into attracting the younger generation to get involved in the agricultural sector in the country. — Bernama