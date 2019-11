KUALA LUMPUR: The controversial issue involving the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) is one of the main issues that will be raised at the Dewan Rakyat session today.

According to the order papers posted on the Parliament website, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) is slated to raise the question during the Ministers’ Question Time as he seeks clarification over the reform that had been implemented by Nafas’ new administration.

Meanwhile, in an oral question-and-answer session, Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) will be asking on progress made by Bank Negara Malaysia to help more people from low-income households to own a home.

Another question that will attract the attention of the country’s lawmakers is from Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) who seeks clarification on Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2020’s promotional activities which were seen as lukewarm.

A question from Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH-Johor Bahru) is also expected to heat up the session as he wants to know whether there was a proposal to control the use of electronic cigarette or vape, especially among those under the age of 18.

At the end of the session, the focus is expected to shift on to the presentation of the proposed setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019 and the proposed mandatory declaration of assets of MPs, their spouses, children and trustees in the form of a Statutory Declaration.

This current sitting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to run until Dec 5. — Bernama