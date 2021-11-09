Nagaenthran gets Covid-19, stay of execution extended

PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Court of Appeal has extended a stay of execution granted to Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam after the Malaysian on death row was tested positive for Covid-19.

Nagaenthran’s Malaysian lawyer, N Surendran told Malaysiakini that his client will not be executed tomorrow.

“Everything has been postponed because he has Covid-19,” Surendran told Malaysiakini.

He earlier took to Twitter with an update following a scheduled appeal hearing in Singapore at 2.30pm today.

“Nagaenthran’s stay of execution granted yesterday by the High Court has been extended by the Court of Appeal this afternoon!

“On the grounds that he has covid-19,” he tweeted.

Nagaenthran was detained in April 2009 for trafficking into Singapore about 42.72 grammes of diamorphine, or pure heroin, which was strapped to his thigh. He was sentenced to death.

His lawyer M Ravi, and activists say Nagaenthran’s IQ (intellectual quotient) was found to be at 69, a level recognised as a mental disability, and he has other disorders that affect his decision-making and impulse control.

Authorities previously said Singapore courts were satisfied that Nagaenthran knew what he was doing when he committed the offence.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had also written to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong seeking leniency for Nagaenthran, Bernama news agency reported, without citing sources.