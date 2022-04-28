Nagaenthran to be buried in Buntong on Friday (April 29)

IPOH: The remains of Malaysian Nagaenthran Dharmalingam will be laid to rest at the Hindu Cemetery in Buntong here on Friday (April 29). He was executed at the Changi Prison in Singapore earlier this morning.

His sister, 36-year-old Sarmila Dharmalingam said his remains will be buried between 2 pm and 4 pm on Friday after a prayer session at their house.

“We accept his demise with a heavy heart. Thank you to everyone who prayed for him in Singapore and Malaysia as well as on social media until now,” she said when met by reporters at her home in Tanjung Rambutan here last night.

A Bernama survey found his family members and friends had gathered at his home in sadness. Navin Kumar, 22, who was present at the Changi Prison this morning, is expected to return with the remains of his brother Nagaenthran at midnight yesterday.

The remains of Nagaenthran was taken to Johor Bahru via a flight from Singapore at about 8.30 pm and from Johor Bahru to Ipoh by van.

Also seen waiting at their home here is his mother, Panchalai Supermaniam, 60, who looked sad and forlorn and refused to be interviewed by reporters about Nagaenthran, 34, the second child of four siblings.

On Tuesday (April 26), the Singapore Court of Appeal dismissed a last-ditch legal challenge filed by Nagaenthran’s mother to set aside her son’s conviction and death sentence.

Hailing from Perak, Nagaenthran was sentenced to death in 2010 for trafficking 42.72g of heroin in 2009 into Singapore.

On Nov 7, 2021, it was reported that Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had written to his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong seeking leniency in this case.

Meanwhile, on Dec 3, Singapore President Halimah Yacob said he had been accorded full due process under the law.

Nagaenthran’s lawyers claim that he is intellectually disabled.

He was supposed to be hanged on Nov 10, 2021, but found temporary respite on Nov 9 after the court was told he had tested positive for Covid-19 when he appeared for a last-bid attempt against his death sentence. — Bernama