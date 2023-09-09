NAICO committed to collaborating with Govt, Aerospace industry to leverage NIMP 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (NAICO Malaysia) is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to leverage the country’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), to transform Malaysia into a global hub for aerospace manufacturing and services.

Its chief executive officer Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah said by working together, the corporation is poised to soar to new heights, embracing innovation, technology, and sustainability, all while fostering economic prosperity and inclusivity for all Malaysians.

“We are pleased to support NIMP 2030. The plan is bold and ambitious, but we believe that it is achievable with the right support from the government and industry.

“The aerospace sector is a key driver of economic growth and highly skilled job creation, and we are confident that NIMP 2030 will help further develop the sector, making Malaysia a global leader in aerospace manufacturing and services,” he said in a statement today.

NAICO Malaysia, the agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) also announced its unwavering support for the NIMP 2030, a bold blueprint charting the nation’s path to economic transformation and innovation.

“NAICO Malaysia recognises the pivotal role of the aerospace sector in this transformative journey and aims to be a driving force behind its growth and development”, it said.

The aerospace sector stands as a cornerstone of NIMP 2030’s vision, aiming to secure RM55.2 billion in industry revenue by 2030.

The NIMP 2030’s emphasis on innovation and technology in the aerospace sector will enhance its competitiveness and attract further investments and industry partnerships.-Bernama