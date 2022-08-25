Najib adapting to new routine in prison: Nooryana

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s daughter Nooryana Najwa said her father is in good health and has adapted new routine in Kajang prison.

In an Instagram story posted yesterday, Nooryana said that Najib’s legal team managed to meet him in Kajang Prison on Wednesday.

“Daddy (Najib) is in good health and his fighting spirit is still strong,“ she said in the post.

On Tuesday, Najib was sent to Kajang prison after the Apex Court upheld the 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.