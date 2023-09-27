Najib allowed to attend appeal hearing in RM1.9m lawsuit against ex-AG on Oct 4

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is currently serving a 12-year jail term for corruption, has been allowed to attend court next week for his appeal hearing pertaining to his RM1.9 million lawsuit against former attorney-general (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas for alleged misfeasance in public office.

The hearing of the former prime minister’s appeal is fixed on Oct 4 before the Court of Appeal. He is seeking to reinstate his lawsuit that was struck out by the High Court.

In a brief online proceeding today, the Court of Appeal's three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk S. Nantha Balan, Datuk Azimah Omar and Mohamed Zaini Mazlan granted Najib’s ex-parte application for the issuance of the order to produce (OTP) Najib from prison to attend his appeal hearing.

This was after Najib’s lawyer, Daniel Annamalai requested for the OTP to be issued, saying that the appeal hearing would be held physically.

On Nov 25 last year, the High Court allowed Thomas’s application to strike out Najib’s suit against him which prompted Najib to file a notice of appeal on Dec 22.

In his suit, Najib claimed that he had been charged with corruption in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), abuse of power under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

Thomas was the AG from June 4, 2018, to Feb 28, 2020.

In the suit filed on Oct 22, 2021, Najib said the charges against him were part of a move that had been planned in advance by Thomas and it was also in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s plan at the time.

He is seeking a declaration that Thomas has committed misfeasance in public office as well as RM1.9 million in damages, including negotiation fees for the audit team to review documentation for the preparation of facts to deal with the prosecution against him. -Bernama