Najib arrives at KL High Court for 1MDB trial (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here for his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial at the High Court.

Najib, clad in a dark blue suit, arrived at the complex at 8.26 am in a black SUV escorted by police vehicles.

Reporters from the local and international media had gathered at the main entrance since 7.30 am.

Najib is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

On Tuesday, he was sent to Kajang prison after the Apex Court upheld the 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat dismissed Najib’s appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020.

Najib had on Dec 8, 2021, failed to overturn the ruling after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision. - Bernama