Najib arrives for second day of SRC trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) arrived at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for the second day of his SRC International Sdn trial today.

Najib arrived at the Jalan Duta court complex at 9.01am in a black Proton Perdana.

Instead of his customary wave and acknowledgment to the crowd, this time he swiftly moved towards the court room, accompanied by his bodyguards.

However, there weren’t any supporters flocking to his car this time.

The trial today will commence with Najib’s defence team cross-examining the first witness of the case Muhammad Akmaludin Abdullah, 35, who is an assistant registrar of Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

Muhammad Akmaluddin had told the court on the first day of the trial that SRC International Sdn Bhd, had a paid capital of RM1 million when it registered with the SSM on Jan 7, 2011, and checks performed on shareholders also found that all one million shares were held by the Finance Ministry (Incorporated).

Najib’s faces three charges of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.