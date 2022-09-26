Najib back at court again for 1MDB trial

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is back at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for the 1Malaysia Development Bhd trial after a week’s break.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, Najib looked calm as he arrived at the court complex at 8.45am escorted by security from Kajang Prison, where he is serving his 12-year jail sentence.

Last week, judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah had adjourned Najib’s hearing because the accused was admitted at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

On Friday, Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH) gave Najib the green light to return to jail after undergoing treatment.