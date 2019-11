PETALING JAYA: DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang today said, the presence of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) campaign trail for the Tanjung Piai by-election was borne out of the need to prove himself innocent.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said this was because the Kuala Lumpur High Court will announce its decision tomorrow, on whether to call Najib to enter his defence in the SRC trial.

“Najib has come to Tanjong Piai not to campaign for the people of Tanjong Piai but for his own agenda – to claim innocence in the 1MDB scandal and the hope to be Prime Minister again

“Already, many Malaysians are very upset why he is still not in jail and is free to roam all over the country, but the Pakatan Harapan in our pledges in the last general election to rebuild the nation and fulfil the hopes of Malaysians committed ourselves to five pillar-promises, one of which is to carry out ‘institutional and political reforms‘,” said Kit Siang in a statement today.

He also took to task, MCA’s candidate for the by-election Dr Wee Jeck Seng for welcoming the former prime minister to join him on the campaign trail.

“Najib was regarded as ‘poison’ by MCA in the Balakong by-election campaign last August, but in a matter of less than a year, he is regarded as a ‘gem’ by the MCA in the Tanjong Piai by-election campaign!

“Wee Jeck Seng’s support for Najib today is as good as an endorsement of the 1MDB scandal and the infamy, ignominy and iniquity Malaysia suffered by being regarded by the world as a global kleptocracy under the previous regime,“ added Kit Siang.