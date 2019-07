PETALING JAYA: The ongoing wrangle between the two top PKR leaders has become the subject of mockery for Barisan Nasional (BN) adviser Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on social media.

Seemingly offering his support to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in his joust against PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after the latter suggested yesterday that the former resign over an ongoing sex video scandal, the former prime minister mused to followers of his official Facebook page that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) might be the party that benefits from the friction.

“Min, steady, Min. The war drums have been sounded. Who will win is unclear. The only ones cheering could be Bersatu,” he said.

In a separate post earlier today, Najib uploaded a picture of a mirror on the wall which possibly indicated Azmin’s call for Anwar to “retrospect” himself and look in the mirror.

In a press conference at parliament yesterday, Anwar called for Azmin to resign from his positions in the government and the party if investigations confirmed that he was the person involved in a gay sex video that was circulated online last month.

“My initial view is for him not to resign, but it depends on the process of investigation If the investigation is conclusive, in terms of the participants in the so called act, then he needs to resign.” said Anwar.

Sometime later, Azmin responded to the call saying that Anwar should look himself in the mirror instead of meddling in the matter.

“Read my lips. Tell him to look in the mirror,“ he said briefly to reporters when met in Parliament, here, yesterday.

When pressed for further comments, Mohamed Azmin merely told Anwar to make a self-assessment.

“Muhasabah lah (introspect yourself). Ask Anwar to muhasabah. He should look at himself at the mirror,“ Azmin said.