Najib confirms signatures on bank documents were his: MACC senior officer

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told today that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak admitted that all the signatures on the documents relating to his three current personal accounts of AmIslamic Bank Berhad, were his.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Special Operations Division senior assistant Commissioner Rosli Husain said the documents were bank account opening forms, money transfer instruction letter and credit card-related forms.

When asked by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim if he had asked Najib whether all the signatures in the documents were his, the 57th prosecution witness said “yes”.

Suhaimi: Did you investigate the matter?

Rosli : Yes

Suhaimi : What kind of investigation?

Rosli : MACC recorded statements from Najb three times. The first on Dec 5, 2015, the second on May 22, 2018 and the third on May 24, 2018.

All these documents were referred to Najib and he confirmed all the signatures were his and he did not deny anything.

At this juncture, counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Najib, said Rosli’s testimony was just hearsay and cannot be accepted unless it was supported by certified documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram told Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali that the prosecution would make a submission on the matter.

Earlier, the witness, who was the investigating officer of the case, had also confirmed a copy of a letter of authorisation from SRC International Sdn Bhd former CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil to Jalan Raja Chulan branch of AmIslamic Bank Berhad to allow an individual, Kee Kok Thiam, to deposit cash money into Najib’s personal account.

The letter was issued by Nik Faisal in 2014 and Kee is a business associate of Low Taek Jho, who is also known as Jho Low.

“However, the attempt to obtain the original copy failed because the letter is kept by Bank Negara Malaysia and Ambank only has the copy,“ he said.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan continues tomorrow. — Bernama