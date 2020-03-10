Najib congratulates Perikatan Nasional cabinet line-up

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) sent his best wishes to the cabinet line-up of Perikatan Nasional as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday evening.

“The Cabinet has been announced. Congratulations to all appointed ministers and deputy ministers,” he wrote in his Facebook site, ‘Najib Razak’.

He also listed several areas experiencing major impacts due to the economic crisis, among them employment, income, government finance, people’s aid, ringgit, trade, external relations, rural residents and development.

“Our leaders are facing enormous challenges. Hopefully they would carry out their duties well and overcome all these challenges. Insya-Allah, “ he said.

Meanwhile, the social media is flooded with various reactions from netizens who also congratulated the new line-up of cabinet ministers.

Muhyiddin announced a cabinet with 31 ministers and for the first time in the history of Malaysia, no deputy prime minister was named but he appointed four senior ministers to assist him conduct his duties as prime minister.

“Congratulations Sir, practical and efficient line-up. Hopefully they are bold in shouldering the duties entrusted,“ wrote Azrai Johana on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page.

“Alhamdullilah. Congrats TSMY (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin), hopefully those appointed would carry out the trust well. #DPM no need for the time being. Best,“ wrote Mohd Andy Yaacob in the Facebook site.

“I would like to congratulate all the cabinet ministers appointed. All ministers have been filtered by MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) and Police. With this new coalition and appointment I hope this new government will focus more on better development. #cabinet,“ wrote @ainisshaffy on Twitter. — Bernama