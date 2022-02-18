Najib denies asking Muhyiddin to interfere in court cases

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has stressed that he never sought help from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to get him cleared of ongoing criminal court cases.

This comes after Muhyiddin, who was the prime minister from March 2020 to August last year, said he declined to heed requests from Najib and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for help in their corruption cases as he did not want to interfere in the judiciary.

Muhyiddin said the request was made when Najib visited him at his office to congratulate his appointment as prime minister.

“I would like to reiterate that I have never asked Muhyiddin to drop those charges or to change the judges related to my cases,“ Najib said via a Facebook post.

Najib said he only met Muhyiddin once when the latter was prime minister in December 2020 to request withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

“He asked me about my court cases and I told him I was still applying to recuse Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as the lead prosecutor in my cases,” Najib added.

Muhyiddin said he refused to interfere in Zahid and Najib’s court cases, which incited their anger and resulted in attempts to destabilise the government.

It was also reported that Najib has denied seeking Muhyiddin’s help with his court cases and has threatened to sue the former prime minister.