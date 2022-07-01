Najib denies backing Anwar to have court cases settled

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has denied Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that he signed a statutory declaration (SD) in return for an assurance that his court cases would be discontinued.

“What Anwar says is untrue. I have never asked anyone to meddle with my court cases using political influence,” Najib said in a Facebook post.

Najib then questioned the PKR president’s claim of having the support of 120 MPs.

“Then why did Istana Negara not appoint him as prime minister?

“And why did he not prove this support through votes in Parliament,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar claimed he rejected two statutory declarations backing him as prime minister because he did not want to interfere with the judiciary.

The two SDs, he said, were signed by former Najib and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.