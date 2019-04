KUALA LUMPUR: The manager of Ambank’s Jalan Raja Chulan branch here, R. Uma Devi today told the High Court that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak did not file any record or notification to the bank regarding any errors, irregularities, discrepancy, unauthorised withdrawal and fraudulent transactions.

Uma Devi, who was the 21st prosecution witness said there were no record showing of Najib taking any action against the bank for wrongful or unauthorized transactions.

Uma Devi was replying to additional questions by deputy public prosecutor, Datuk V.Sithambaram on the ninth day of Najib’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

Sithambaram: As the manager, are you aware, of any record, any notification filed by Najib to Ambank to notify any errors, irregularities, discrepancy, unauthorised withdrawal or fraudulent transaction?

Uma Devi: To my knowledge and record, no.

Sithambaram: Are you aware from your record, of any written complaints by Najib to the bank?

Uma Devi : No.

Sithambaram: Najib had given mandate to Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil. Nik Faisal to made the transactions on behalf of Najib? He gave mandate to Nik Faisal to collect cheque books, bank statements for the three accounts?

Uma Devi : Yes.

Sithambaram: As a bank manager, are you aware of any legal action taken by Najib as to the three accounts?

Uma Devi : Not that I am aware of.

When asked what was the purpose of issuing statements by bank, she said that it was for the customers to check their transactions on monthly basis and if there were any irregularities the customer can come back to the bank within 14 days.

She also pointed out that, the entire transactions were carried out by mandate since the account opened in July 31, 2013 and closed in March, 2015.

Earlier, the witness was shown four mandate letters given to Nik Faisal by Najib, and another letter was Nik Faisal acknowledging the mandate letters.

“These mandates are for Nik Faisal to run the transactions, to collect cheque books, bank statements and provide written instruction on bank drafts, and overdrafts in favour of the three accounts held by Najib,“ she said adding that the mandates given to Nik Faisal have not been withdrawn.

Meanwhile, when cross examined by counsel Harvinderjit Singh representing Najib, the witness said that a group of officers from Bank Negara Malaysia and Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission came to the bank on July 6, 2015 to obtain some documents.

“I brought them to the meeting room on ninth floor and I was instructed by my superior to assist them in getting the documents they wanted. At that time, the BNM officer had read some act to me, even though I did not understand that time,“ she said.

Harvinderjit: Are they telling you that, we are here to investigate certain accounts?

Uma Devi : No

Harvinderjit: The BNM officer told you that they (BNM) want to investigate in certain names?

Uma Devi: Yes. The names were SRC International Sdn Bhd, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, Najib, Yayasan Gemilang and also 1MDB. I only can recall these.

However, she said that the BNM officers did not inform that they wanted to freeze the accounts.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The proceedings before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues at 2.30 pm. — Bernama